New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,658 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 395.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 422,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.