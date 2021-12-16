New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $20,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

SF opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

