New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 70.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

