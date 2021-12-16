New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,190 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

NYSE OSK opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

