New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,982 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

