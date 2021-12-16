Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6,507.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

