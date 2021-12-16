Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

