Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

