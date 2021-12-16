Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $73,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

