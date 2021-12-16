Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 2.8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69. 576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,765,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

