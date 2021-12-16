Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Newmont by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

