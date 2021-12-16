NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

LON:NRR opened at GBX 85.10 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £263.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,743.10).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.