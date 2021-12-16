NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

