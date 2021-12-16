NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.90 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.