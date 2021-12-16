NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Boosted by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 51,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

