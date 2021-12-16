Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 7.5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 273,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

