Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NRAC remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,582,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 650,030 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

