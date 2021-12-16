Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $269.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

