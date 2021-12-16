Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.50. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 25,129 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 54,503 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

