Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

