Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.23. 433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $10,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $436,140,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.