Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.