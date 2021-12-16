Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 78.9% in November

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NMS stock remained flat at $$15.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.