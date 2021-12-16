NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,907.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,068.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,885.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

