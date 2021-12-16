O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

