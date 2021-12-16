Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.81. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1,791 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,786 shares of company stock valued at $25,810,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.