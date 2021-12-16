Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post $57.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.25 million and the lowest is $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $233.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,419,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,124 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.40. 6,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,569. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

