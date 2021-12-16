Observer Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $331,936.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

