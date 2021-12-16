Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Ocado Group has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

