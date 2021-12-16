Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $38.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $39.17 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $148.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,453 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,050 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $488,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $2,516,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,757,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. OLO has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

