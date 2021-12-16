OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.