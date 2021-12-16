OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

