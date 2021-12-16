ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.37 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

