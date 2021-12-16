Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

