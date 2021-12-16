Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

