Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,385,393 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

