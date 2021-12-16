Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $218,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

