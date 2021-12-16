Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,481. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.