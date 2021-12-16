Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

