P Scott Stubbs Sells 4,625 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.41. 571,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $215.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

