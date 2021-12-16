Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.16. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,071. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

