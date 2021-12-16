Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.89

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.89 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.96). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,697,143 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.21. The firm has a market cap of £544.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

