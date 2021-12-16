PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.89

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 12841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

