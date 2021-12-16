ParallelCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 56.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 72.3% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,979.98 and $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00318446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

