Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 18,901 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQSP. Truist began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

