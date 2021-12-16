Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,271 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 715,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 568.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 681,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

