Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of MSP opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,407 shares of company stock worth $2,144,520. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.