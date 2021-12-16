Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 42,566 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $5.31 on Thursday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

