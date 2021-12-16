Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

SAVA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

