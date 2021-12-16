Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 234 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

