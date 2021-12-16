Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

